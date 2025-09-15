By the time you’re reading this, Marvel’s latest Fantastic Four reboot, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, may have already outgrossed James Cameron’s iconic Terminator sequel, Terminator 2: Judgment Day. However, compared to 2025’s DC superhero film Superman, First Steps trails by nearly $100 million in worldwide earnings. Even so, it currently ranks among the top ten highest-grossing titles of 2025.

With $272.5 million from the North American market and $244.7 million from international territories, it looks like First Steps might just miss the $300 million domestic and $250 million international milestones. With a current global haul of $517.2 million, the Pedro Pascal-starrer can still find a spot among the top 250 highest-grossing films of all time. As it strives to hit this milestone, the superhero film is also closing in on the lifetime earnings of the widely acclaimed animated sci-fi movie from 2008, WALL-E. Here’s how much more First Steps needs to earn worldwide to overtake it.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps vs. WALL-E – Box Office Comparison

Here is the box office breakdown of the two films, based on Box Office Mojo data:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $272.5 million

International: $244.7 million

Worldwide: $517.2 million (as of today)

WALL-E – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $223.8 million

International: $303.6 million

Worldwide: $527.4 million

As the figures indicate, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently about $10.2 million behind WALL-E at the worldwide box office. With the Marvel reboot still in theaters and yet to be released digitally, we can expect the gap to reduce, and possibly disappear, before its theatrical run concludes.

How Far is First Steps Ahead of 2025’s Other Two Marvel Films

First Steps has already surpassed the global hauls of the year’s earlier two MCU entries — Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*. At present, it’s ahead of its two Marvel counterparts by roughly $102 million and $135 million, respectively.

However, 2025 has been far less impressive for Marvel at the box office compared with the franchise’s blockbuster streak over the past four years. This is underscored by the fact that the combined worldwide gross of all three Marvel releases in 2025 ($1.31 billion) still falls short of the lifetime earnings of Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), which reached $1.34 billion.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Story & Cast

Set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe, the story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

