The latest Japanese anime film, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, has already emerged as a historic grosser among anime films. Even among all animated films released in India, it has fetched the highest numbers during the 3-day opening weekend. After a superb start, it maintained a firm grip over the entire weekend and comfortably crossed the 40 crore mark at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

Backed by extraordinary pre-sales, the latest animated film registered a record-breaking start. In India, it clocked the biggest opening ever for an animated film, and among anime releases, it emerged as the highest-grossing film in a single day by scoring 13.25 crores. After a historic start, it could have faced a considerable drop on the second day, but it displayed an impressive hold by earning 13.25 crores. On the third day, it saw some growth and amassed 14.5 crores.

Overall, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle earned a solid 41 crore net at the Indian box office during its 3-day opening weekend, as per Sacnilk. As we can see, the film needs less than 10 crores to score a half-century, and this feat will be accomplished during the opening week.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 13.25 crores

Day 2 – 13.25 crores

Day 3 – 14.5 crores

Total – 41 crores

Creates history by beating Rajinikanth’s biggie

With 41 crore net in the kitty, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has registered the biggest opening weekend for an animated film in India. To achieve this feat, it comfortably surpassed Rajinikanth‘s Kochadaiyaan (2014), which earned an estimated 24-26 crore net. Incredibles 2 is in the third position with a net collection of 17.85 crores.

Top 3 opening weekends for animated films at the Indian box office:

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – 41 crores Kochadaiyaan – 24-26 crores Incredibles 2 – 17.85 crores

More about the film

The latest anime juggernaut is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and is already a mega success at the worldwide box office, earning well over $400 million. Very soon, it’ll become the biggest grosser among anime films.

