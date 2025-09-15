Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle—Part 1: Akaza Returns has hit a major milestone at the worldwide box office. The film achieved this owing to its smashing debut in North America and other Western countries. The film is on track to enter the global top 10 soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the box office in Japan?

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Infinity Castle collected an estimated $5.3 million on its ninth weekend at the box office in Japan. It experienced a 5% drop from last weekend, hitting an estimated ¥32.73 billion, which is around $222.2 million in USD. The film has reached 23 million admissions in Japan, and in local currency, it is the second highest-grossing film of all time.

Crosses the $450 million milestone worldwide

According to the report, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle collected an estimated $175.8 million at the overseas box office. Allied to the $70 million domestic cume, the film’s worldwide collection has crossed the $450 million milestone, reaching the $468 million cume.

Surpassed Your Name and Spirited Away’s global hauls to become the 2nd highest-grossing anime ever!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has surpassed the global hauls of Your Name and Spirited Away as the second-highest-grossing anime film ever worldwide. For the unversed, Your Name collected $405.3 million worldwide while Spirited Away raked in $415.5 million in its global run.

It will surpass Demon Slayer: Mugen Train by next weekend as the highest-grossing anime film ever. Also, Infinity Castle is on track to surpass Spirited Away‘s 24.3 million admissions as the 2nd most-watched film ever in Japan. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released in Japan in July.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

