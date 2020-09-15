Sonam Kapoor has shared Jaya Bachchan’s latest viral Lok Sabha video on Twitter. Sonam has appreciated the veteran actress and Lok Sabha member for speaking in favour of the industry bravely and has said that she wants to be like her.

“I want to be her when I grow up..” wrote Sonam Kapoor while quoting Jaya Bachchan’s video.

I want to be her when I grow up.. https://t.co/gXMBGu1ifA — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 15, 2020

Jaya Bachchan has been hitting headlines recently for bashing Bollywood celebs who spread negativity about the industry. While speaking in the Lok Sabha recently, Jaya Bachchan slammed these celebs and said, “jis thaali mein khaate hain usi mein ched karte hain.” Although she didn’t take any name, it was said that her target was on Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut.

Jaya Bachchan showed her disappointment on people who bash industry despite making a living from it. She also requested the government to protect the industry because it has always contributed for the well being of the nation.

Kangana Ranaut also reacted to Jaya Bachchan’s video and asked her if she would have reacted similarly if it was about her son Abhishek Bachchan or daughter Shweta. Sharing the video of Jaya Bachchan speaking at the Lok Sabha on Twitter, Kangana wrote, “Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also “

Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also 🙏 https://t.co/gazngMu2bA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

Kangana Ranaut had recently claimed that most of the Bollywood celebs are drug addicts. She even compared Mumbai with PoK.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: Anushka Sharma To Be A Part Of Prabhas’ Adipurush? Rumour Debunked!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube