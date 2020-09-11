Kartik Aaryan Dons A Batman T-Shirt & Captions It With A COVID-19 Joke

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is on the lookout for the person who first ate a bat, going by his social media post.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor took to Instagram and shared a selfie. In the picture, the actor is seen sporting a Batman T-shirt and pulling off a designer scowl at the camera.

Kartik Aaryan said, “Jao pehle use dhoond ke lao… Jisne pehla Bat khaya (First go and look for the person who ate a bat),” Kartik wrote as caption, taking off from Amitabh Bachchan’s famous dialogue in the superhit film, “Deewar”.

Check out Kartik Aaryan’s post below:

His allusion, of course, is to the belief that the coronavirus spread from bats to humans, and was transmitted into a human who must have eaten a bat that was infected with the virus.

On the film front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in “Dostana 2” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”.

Must Read: Koena Mitra On Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘Widow’ Statement For Ankita Lokhande: “That Shows Her Class” (EXCLUSIVE)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube