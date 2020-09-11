Actress Sneha Ullal, best known for playing the love interest of Salman Khan in the 2005 release, Lucky: No Time For Love, will be seen in the upcoming thriller show, titled Expiry Date.

The web show revolves around two couples and extra-marital affairs that they are involved in. The show also features Tony Luke, Madhu Shalini and Ali Reza.

Sneha Ullal shared, “I am super thrilled to be making my digital debut. The audience should expect that punch of suspense in every episode. My character is extremely bossy and knows her way around things. She is going to be the trouble maker for sure.”

Directed by Shankar K Marthand, Sneha Ullal ft. Expiry Date will premiere on Zee5 on October 2.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy in his choc-o-bloc schedule. The actor will soon begin shooting for Bigg Boss 14. Apart from that, he also has to complete the last schedule of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

