After Dostana 2, Kartik Aaryan To Collab With Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Again?

After putting the Varun Dhawan starrer Mr. Lele on hold, director Shashank Khaitan is reportedly collaborating with Kartik Aaryan for a love story which will be produced by Dharma Productions’ head honcho Karan Johar. The actor has given a nod to the film and below are all the details you would want to know.

As per the reports, rather than working on a completely new script, Shashank revisited his already written stories and decided to work on one. The director was keen to work with Kartik Aaryan and approached the actor to do it.

A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, “He was keen to make a love story and reached out to Kartik, who is already doing Dostana 2 with Karan. After Kartik gave his nod, he and Shashank met Karan on Sunday to discuss the project.”

The makers are still on a hunt for a leading lady for the Love Aaj Kal actor and the crew is yet to fall in place. “The team is planning to start shooting later this year. Till then, locations and other modalities will be finalized,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is busy shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and also has Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2. As for Shashank, we recently saw his film Mr. Lele with Varun Dhawan being put on hold, the reason being the unavailability of dates. The lead cast for it was Varun along with Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

