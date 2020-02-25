Love Aaj Kal’s Pranati Rai Prakash To Star Alongside Rithvik Dhanjani In THIS Ekta Kapoor Web Series

Love Aaj Kal 2 fame Pranati Rai Prakash’s performance in the film has helped her bag several projects for 2020. She is presently working on the much talked about ALT Balaji web series, Cartel. In the series, Pranati is roped in for a prominent role. Directed by Suyash Vadhavkar Cartel also features Ritvik Dhanjani, Supriya Pathak and Tanuj Virwani in pivotal roles.

Pranati has been quite excited about Cartel, and opening up about her character has been quoted saying, “My character Sumi is very unlike me yet very much like me. I find such contradiction in all my roles and the idea is to internally mold myself into the character that I have to play; although, it drains me intensively but is also the most thrilling and satisfying part of my job. I want to make Sumi look beautiful with all her flaws and want the audience to fall in love with her and feel for it as much as I do.”

Pranati’s journey began with India’s Next Top Model to Love Aaj Kal 2. Pranati was also seen in the web series Poison and made her Bollywood debut with Family of Thakurganj alongside with Jimmy Shergill and Mahie Gill. There has been no looking back for her since then.

Pranati’s foray in the web sphere is loaded with some massive projects yet to be disclosed. In that case, Pranati shall stun her fans with her performance in Cartel and eventually reveal her lined up projects. In 2020, with her endearing personality and some quirky roles, Pranati will be seen on screen all year round.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!