Post Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar Is Looking For A Gangster Film To Do With Farhan Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar’s filmography is certainly worth taking note with films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy and anthologies like Lust Stories to her credit. Now, giving more fodder to cine-goers, Zoya has revealed that she is eagerly looking forward to making a gangster drama with brother actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

While the filmmaker was quizzed about why does she not make too many films, Zoya was very clear about the fact that she is in no rat race and wants to make films only on the stories that she wants to tell the world. However, Zoya has no qualms admitting that she certainly is in a hurry to make a gangster film with Farhan.

Throwing light on why is she not making too many films, Zoya said, “I took so long to make (my first) film. So, when I finally did it, I actually made two films back to back and I was exhausted. At that point, I was also dating a Spanish guy who lived in London (UK) and I spent a lot of time away, in Europe, with him. So, it was kind of a break I took because I had been working consistently.”

Opening up about her desire to do a gangster film, Zoya has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “Now that’s my favourite genre, but I haven’t come across any material that I want to tell. I’m actively searching because I want to do one.” However, if there is a film on the cards anytime soon? Zoya is quick to reveal, “I don’t know. Find me a gangster film. Farhan and I are dying to do one. We are looking for a good script.”

Well we are certainly excited to see what the sibling duo has to offer movie lovers this time around. Meanwhile, Zoya made the country proud as her directorial venture, Gully Boy was India’s official entry to the Oscars this year. Farhan Akhtar, on the other hand, was last seen in The Sky Is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.

