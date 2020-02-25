Nani27 Update: Nani’s Next With Rahul Sankrityan Titled ‘Shyam Singha Roy’

Tollywood heartthrob Nani aka ‘Natural Star’ as he is fondly known among his fans, yesterday on his Birthday had his fans pouring in their hearts out with adorable wishes for him. The Jersey star too had a small treat in return for his admirers and well wishers, as Nani along with the makers of #Nani27 unveiled the film’s title.

The Nani starrer which will be helmed by Rahul Sankrityan has been titled Shyam Singha Roy. The film will be bankrolled by producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Haarika and Haasine Creations.

Shyam Singha Roy is slated to release on 25th December this year on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

The name of the leading lady opposite Nani and the rest of the cast in Shyam Singha Roy is yet to be announced by the makers.

Apart from Shyam Singha Roy, Nani also has two other big projects in his kitty in the form of filmmaker Shiva Nirvana’s Tuck Jagdish, and Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s action thriller, V.

Talking about Tuck Jagdish, the film went on floors late last month. The Nani starrer has actresses Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the film’s leading ladies.

The music for the Telugu venture is being composed by S.Thaman.

Tuck Jagdish is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati, and Harish Peddi.

About Nani’s action-thriller V, for the first time in his 12 years long career the ‘Natural Star’ will be seen playing an antagonist. V has Sudheer Babu as the lead protagonist.

The Nani starrer has Bollywood beauty Aditi Rao Hydari, and South diva Nivetha Thomas as the leading ladies.

V will hit big screens on 25th March.

