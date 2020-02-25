Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 4: It Is Fair On Monday

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: After collecting 9.55 crores on Friday, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan dropped on Monday as 3.87 crores came in. 6 crores hold would have been good and 5 crores number been ideal. However, the collections that it has ultimately gained aren’t really optimal as the indications are clear that the film has worked only with the select segment of audiences.

This is, in fact, the biggest Friday to Monday drop that an Ayushmann Khurranna starrer has taken in a really long time. If we compare this just with his 2019 releases then Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala were far better and that too when the last two in question had even opened bigger.

With just a fair Monday coming in, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan now stands at 36.53 crores and while the first week would manage to cross the 45 crores mark, it has to be seen how much closer to the 50 crores milestone does it manage to get before the second weekend begins.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

