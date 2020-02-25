Box Office: Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s 7th Weekend Is Greater Than Love Aaj Kal’s 2nd Weekend

2020 so far has been a one-horse race as no film apart from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has proved to be a clean Hit. The Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan lead film which released on January 10 has earned 276.90 crores so far and what’s even more interesting is that it’s continuing to bring in healthy numbers even in its 7th week.

Tanhaji collected 1.89 crores on the 7th weekend and it’s more than the 2nd weekend business of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal which collected 1.74 crores.

The Imtiaz Ali directed, Love Aaj Kal has proved to be a huge disappointment this year. The Valentine’s Day release hit the Box Office with good expectations and even took a healthy start. However, due to a negative word of mouth it crashed on Monday. In the second weekend, the film has touched rock bottom and is likely to wrap up below the 40 crores milestone.

Have a look at the 7th-weekend breakdown of Tanhaji and 2nd-weekend breakdown of Love Aaj Kal below:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Day 43: 0.52 crore

Day 44: 0.63 crore

Day 45: 0.74 crore

Total: 1.89 crore

Love Aaj Kal

Day 8: 0.50 crore

Day 9: 0.60 crore

Day 10: 0.64 crore

Total: 1.74 crore

It looks like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will continue to collect at the Box Office until Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor starrer action entertainer Baaghi 3 hits the cinemas on 6th March. The film is targetting a 280 crores lifetime business which means it will cross the lifetime business of Kabir Singh (278.24 crores) soon.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!