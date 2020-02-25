Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra’s Ex GF Akanksha Puri To Enter Mujhse Shaadi Karoge?

Paras Chhabra ever since his stint in Bigg Boss 13 has become a trending topic of discussion. The actor’s real life relation with Ankansha Puri broke after his visible closeness with Mahira Sharma in the house. The two has been indulged in some blame game during media interactions ever since. But here comes in a new development that might intrigue you!

If recent reports are to be believed, the Vighnaharta Ganesha actress might just make an entry into Paras’ swayamvar show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The makers have planned to create some ‘masala’ content and given by the kind of buzz their relation is making all around social media, their reunion will be indeed something interesting to witness.

Akanksha had clearly mentioned that she wouldn’t want to maintain any kind of relation with Paras after how he demeaned their relation on Bigg Boss 13, and isn’t even looking forward to any kind of closure.

Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra on the other hand, went onto say that he has as many as 506 contacts blocked on his WhatsApp and that includes ex-girlfriend Akanksha. In a conversation with TellyChakkar, he shared “You won’t believe I have blocked 506 unknown contacts on my WhatsApp and now I have blocked another person who happens to be Akanksha.”

He also went onto put his final word on the long-lost relationship as, “Let me tell all that Akanksha’s chapter is over and haven’t met her post-finale. I have come across videos of Akanksha and the things that she has spoken about me are untrue and I don’t want to react on it. If a person is suffering from a heartbreak then they wouldn’t flaunt makeup and would be smiling and giving interviews in media.”

