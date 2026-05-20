Yesterday, the much-awaited glimpse of Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s upcoming magnum opus was unveiled, and the response has been positive so far. Apart from teasing an intriguing thriller, the film’s title was also officially revealed: Dragon. Ever since the film was announced, it has been enjoying strong buzz, and now, thanks to an impressive first glimpse, it has gone to the next level. With this, Neel is all set to achieve an exciting feat at the Indian box office.

The brand of Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR makes Dragon a potential money spinner

With the KGF franchise, Neel has built his brand among the audience. Just like SS Rajamouli and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, his name alone is enough to attract the audience’s attention. On top of that, Jr NTR’s inclusion in the film has generated more excitement among mass movie lovers. Since Neel has successfully presented Yash and Prabhas in larger-than-life roles, there’s genuine interest in seeing how he pulls it off this time with NTR.

The first glimpse of Dragon clearly teases another action spectacle from Prashanth Neel, with strong content as the core. While the film has an identity of its own, the Neel and Jr NTR brand ensures a solid start at the Indian box office. The buzz in the Hindi market will depend heavily on how the trailer turns out, but in the South Indian states, the film is going to explode for sure.

Prashanth Neel targets a hat-trick of 75 crore+ openers in India

As of now, it seems Dragon is targeting 80 crore net or more on opening day at the Indian box office, with bigger contributions from Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) and Karnataka. Of course, such collections will come only if the film gets a solo release on June 11, 2027. So far, no other major release is scheduled for the same date.

With an expected start of over 80 crore net, Prashanth Neel is likely to score a hat-trick of 75 crore+ openers at the Indian box office. For those who don’t know, Neel has delivered two 75 crore+ openers in a row with KGF Chapter 2 (116 crore) and Salaar (92 crore). Now, with the upcoming biggie, he targets his third consecutive 75 crore+ opener.

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