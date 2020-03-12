After Avengers: Endgame, Scarlett Johansson Wasn’t Sure Of Doing Solo Black Widow Film; Here’s Why

When Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow died in Avengers: Endgame, fans were left heartbroken. Marvel fans wanted the makers to come up with solo film for Natasha Romanoff’s character like they did earlier with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

Well, all the wishes of the fans are finally coming true as next month, we will get to see a film based entirely on Black Widow. The story is set before Natasha joins the Avengers and we will FINALLY get to know what happened in Russia which the Black Widow and Hawkeye often brought up in their conversation.

While the Marvel fans are super-excited for the film, Scarlett Johansson says she wasn’t sure of doing a solo flick based on her character Black Widow; especially after the events in Avengers Endgame. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Johansson said, “I was like, I think I’m good. If we [were] going to do this, it had to be creatively fulfilling. I’ve been working for such a long time, and I have to feel like I’m challenged. I don’t want to do the same thing that I’d already done before.”

But considering the humongous reactions the trailer of Black Widow has received, it can be said that the Jojo Rabbit actress made a good decision by doing the film. This upcoming Marvel film also stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour. There are reports that Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark aka Iron Man will have a special appearance in the film. Directed by Cate Shortland, it will hit the theatre screens in India on April 30, 2020.

