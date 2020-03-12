Baaghi 3 Box Office Day 6 Early Trends: Tiger Shroff’s Film Faces A Routine Drop!

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor starrer has been enjoying a great run at the box office. Starting from its Day 1, owing to the mixed word of mouth, one expected the film to open on a lower note but that was certainly not the case. The same goes with its yesterday’s collections now, which remains good just with a routine drop.

For the unversed, Angrezi Medium till now has added collections of 76.94 crores to its kitty till Tuesday. The film was expected to witness a drop, especially after the big day it witnessed as an advantage of the Holi festivities. However, the drop remained just about 15% of the collections of Monday, which is pretty good. As per the early trends flowing in, Baaghi 3 has added numbers in the range of 7-7.50 crores on Wednesday.

With the weekend around the corner, the film is all set to add more moolah at the box office, especially when the first week can now be almost termed successful. Although there has been Coronavirus scare all across the country, the film has barely been impacted by it, and that’s the appreciable thing. All thanks to Tiger Shroff and his massive star power that pulled the audiences to the ticket windows, despite the external factors not being much favourable.

The overall collections of Baaghi 3 will now stand somewhere between 83.94-84.44 crores.

Meanwhile, recently Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel called out Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan for making baseless statements about the former’s sister’s upcoming action film Dhaakad.

In an interview with a publication, Ahmed reportedly said that female led action films do not work and claimed that “Dhaakad” had been stalled following Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Responding to Ahmed’s comments, Rangoli called him an “atrocious filmmaker”. She also shared that Ahmed had called Kangana and even apologised to her over his remarks.

