Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus; Read The Forrest Gump Actor’s Official Statement

Forrest Gump actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were in Australia for the pre-production work of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film. The two times Oscar-winner actor took to his Twitter page to share the news with his fans that Rita and he had tested positive for Corona.

A few hours ago, Tom Hanks shared a post in which he mentioned that he and Rita are currently undertaking all the required medical tests and won’t be travelling. The Forrest Gump actor wrote –

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

Take care of yourselves!

– Hanx”

We hope Tom and Rita get well soon.

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus outbreak has scared half of the world. Many countries have temporarily banned air travel to different states – in and out. Many shooting schedules have been cancelled. Avengers actor Chris Hemsworth’s India trip for the promotion of Extraction was also called off recently.

