Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali To Showcase Hindu-Muslim Brotherhood; Is It The Remake Of THIS South Film?

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3 and the film did pretty fair at the box office. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeepa in pivotal roles. Salman will be next seen in his Eid 2020 release, ‘Radhe’.

Salman Khan was supposed to do a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali but since things didn’t workout between the two, SLB had to shelve the film. Salman continuing to his Eid release ritual soon announced Radhe and also, he announced his Eid 2021 release, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Now, a source close to Pinkvilla has revealed that KEKD is a Hindi remake of popular South film, Veeram that starred Ajith.

The source said, “Salman Khan was offered the film by Farhad Samji and he loved the concept of the film. It’s got a very emotional Hindu-Muslim angle to the film and is a story about four brothers. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is actually a remake of Ajith starrer Veeram. The makers had bought the rights to the Tamil film and were planning to make it. They have tweaked the story a bit to suit the title and the pan-India audience. When Salman heard the story, he immediately agreed to be part of this film.”

The source further added, “Initially, Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey was supposed to be a remake of Veeram and was titled Land oF Lungi in the beginning. But then, they decided to alter the script and now, Bachchan Pandey is a remake of Jigarthanda, the remake rights of which also lied with NGE. Then, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was written as a remake of Veeram, which will now star Salman Khan instead of Akshay.”

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma in prominent roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will go on floors around August- September this year.

