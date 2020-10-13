Sonu Sood Announces A Scholarship Programme For IAS Aspirants In The Honour Of His Late Mother

Sonu Sood has tirelessly been working for migrant workers, frontline staffs and those from underprivileged backgrounds amidst the on-going pandemic. A while back, he had come up with an initiative, affiliated with a university, to sponsor the education for students across different parts of the country. It was inspired by his late mother, Prof. Saroj Sood, who used to teach students on a non-commercial basis.

And today, on his mother’s 13th death anniversary, Sood intends to carry the legacy created by her forward. He has come up with a scholarship programme called Prof. Saroj Sood scholarships to support IAS aspirants fulfil their dreams and reach their goals. Under the programme, scholarships will be available to students for online and on-campus courses.

Taking to Instagram, the actor-philanthropist shared, “October 13; 13 years since My Mother passed. She left behind a legacy of Education. On her anniversary today, I pledge to support IAS aspirants reach their goals thru Prof Saroj Sood Scholarships. Seeking blessings Miss u maa. @scholify_me”

Sometime back, Sonu Sood helped the students of a village in Haryana so that they could attend online classes by sending smartphones to them. Sood had also helped JEE and NEET examination aspirants to travel to their exam centres. His selfless actions continue to be a source of inspiration to many across the country.

Recently we brought you the news of a Sonu Sood fan on Twitter recently requesting PM Narendra Modi to bestow the actor with the highest civilian award of the country – the Bharat Ratna. he tweeted, “Respected Prime Minister, It is our wish as Indians that- the way amid COVID crisis, Sonu Sood has extended support to the poor, migrants, students and every person in need – for the true hero of the country, we ask you to honour him with the Bharat Ratna Award.”

Sonu Sood’s actions and deeds have been a source of inspiration to many across the nation.

