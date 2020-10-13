Remo D'Souza On Directing Prabhudheva In Street Dancer 3D: "I Had To Convince Him..."

Prabhudheva dons multiple hats, but filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’souza says that when the versatile artiste arrives at a set as an actor, he behaves like an actor.

Prabhudheva, also a choreographer, dancer and filmmaker, has acted in Remo’s films like “ABCD (Any Body Can Dance)” and “Street Dancer 3D”.

“While I have shared the screen with Prabhudheva during judging sessions and dancing, it was easiest to direct him. When he comes on the set as an actor, he behaves like an actor. He does exactly what a director wants,” said Remo.

“When we were recreating ‘Muqabala’ for ‘Street Dancer 3D’, Prabhudheva had to wear a green mask. He came back to me asking why do I need him to put on the mask when anyone from the talented set of dancers could do it with utmost ease. I had to convince him that not everyone can do this and it was his body language that made him unique. I added that not even his shadow could do better than him!” Remo recalled.

“Street Dancer 3D” stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, and the film released earlier this year. “Besides entertaining the audience, I wanted the story of ‘Street Dancer 3D’ to be humane. The storyline is highly relatable in the present scenario, and I believe that’s why Bollywood fans, especially kids, loved the movie,” said Remo.

“The film delivers the right message to the audience to trust their abilities and also make them believe that with hard work and determination, everything is possible. I am glad that the audience can relate to the story and the music of the movie,” he added about the film, to be aired on Sony MAX.

Meanwhile, Remo D’Souza was happy to return to a film set after the lockdown hiatus — that too to shoot a music video in Goa.

