This morning we brought you eyebrow-raising news regarding Dominic West and Lily James. Pictures of the actors spending quality time in Rome grabbed headline as Lily was snapped kissing a married Dominic. Amidst all this, news of his wife Catherine FitzGerald being devastated also made its way into articles. Now, West has reacted to this rumour.

West and FitzGerald posed met the media a while ago and cleared the air surrounding their marriage hitting the rocks because of these pictures.

Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald posed together for pictures outside their home in Wiltshire. The couple was clicked holding hands and kissing each other as West told reporters, “I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are very much still together.”

The couple also carried a handwritten note during the photoshoot. The note, signed by both FitzGerald and West, read, “Our marriage is strong and we are very much still together. Thank you.”

Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald exchanged vows in 2010 and have four children together. This media meeting is proof that they are very much still together as they posed outside their home. The actor refused to answer any questions about what had happened in Italy. The couple left their home moments later in a car.

Talking about the entire rumoured affair and the pictures that surfaced online, Dominic West and Lily James spent their getaway in Rome (last Sunday) riding around on an electric scooter. Reports also suggest that the duo spent the night at Hotel De La Ville. Another thing that raised eyebrows regarding his marriage to Catherine FitzGerald was the absence of his wedding ring. In these leaked pictures, Dominic West could also be seen kissing Lily on the neck.

A friend of Dominic West’s wife told Dailymail that she is devastated. The source added that Catherine has been trying to speak to Dominic, but he’s not answering his phone. The source also mentioned that she’s shocked as she didn’t know anything was going on.

On the other hand, there have been rumours that Lily James is dating Captain America star, Chris Evans. They were spotted together on multiple occasion in July.

