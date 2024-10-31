The Crown Season 5 was full of revelations, especially about Princess Diana. So, let’s go back to Nov. 20, 1995, where it all started. Diana sat down with Martin Bashir for an interview—“H.R.H. the Princess of Wales”—that quickly became a royal exposé. Diana spilled tea hotter than Buckingham Palace’s afternoon brew, talking candidly about her crumbling marriage and Charles’s long-term fling with Camilla Parker Bowles.

One of the most legendary moments? When she was asked if Camilla played a role in her marriage’s meltdown. “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” she alluded. And that iconic line—“queen of people’s hearts”?

Diana also spilled some stuff about her struggles with bulimia and depression, asserting, “It was a symptom of what was going on in my marriage.” The way she laid bare her vulnerabilities made viewers take notice. I felt like a natural person with real issues.

And just when you thought stuff couldn’t get crazier, Diana dropped a bombshell about Charles. She mused that he might not be cut out for the throne. “I would think that the top job… would bring enormous limitations to him,” she said. Ouch!

Fast-forward to 2020, and the drama escalated further. The Sunday Times it was revealed that Bashir might have played dirty to snag that interview. Allegedly, he faked documents suggesting Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, was leaking secrets to the press.

Diana’s brother later revealed that these shady tactics led him to introduce her to Bashir in the first place. He didn’t mince words, stating that the media’s interference had dire consequences for Diana. And get this: Diana was reportedly shown a fake abortion receipt implying Charles had a fling with a nanny. Can you believe it? Talk about adding fuel to an already blazing fire!

In 2021, the plot thickened even more with The Dyson Investigation, which found that Bashir had severely breached BBC protocols. It labeled his account “unreliable and, in some cases, dishonest.” Bashir maintained that the documents didn’t sway Diana’s decision to do the interview, but let’s be honest—trust issues were officially on the table.

After all this, Prince William stepped up to voice his feelings, saying the deceitful way the interview was obtained worsened his parents’ already shaky relationship. Meanwhile, Prince Harry chimed in, praising their mother’s strength while denouncing the toxic media culture that contributed to her tragic end. Heavy stuff!

To make amends, the BBC donated around $1.2 million earned from syndicating the interview to seven of Diana’s favorite charities. They even returned awards, including a BAFTA, and coughed millions in legal fees. Talk about damage control!

