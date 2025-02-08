While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s marriage ended with a brutal eight-year divorce battle, the actress shares a wonderful equation with her former husband, Jonny Lee Miller. She has been open about how they got married when she was young and not serious about relationships or responsibilities.

Regardless, the Salt star has often praised her former partner and shared how they still have deep respect, appreciation, and care for one another. Recently, Angelina spoke about her current relationship with Jonny 26 years after their divorce. Here’s what the star revealed about it.

Angelina Jolie On Relationship With Former Husband Jonny Lee Miller 26 Years After Their Divorce

During her appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, she was honored for her work. The event featured a compilation of her projects, including Hackers, which co-starred Miller. It was also the movie in which their romance first started in 1995. Angelina spoke about her equation with her former husband at the ceremony and shared some insights.

She joked, “I was just saying to somebody, it’s funny because I think you’re starting with Hackers, right? Yeah, it’s Jonny. I just talked to him. I love that. I get to see my ex-husband with 2,000 people,” referring to the compilation being played in front of all the people present at the ceremony.

Angelina continued, “Amazing. It’s so nice to see it. Actually, it’s funny. I don’t really watch my own films, and so I don’t think I’ve seen it since the premiere.” She then revealed, “I do have a wonderful relationship with Jonny, and he and I have sons the same age, and I’m so happy.” For the uninitiated, after dating, they tied the knot in 1996 but divorced in 1999.

According to reports, Angelina’s busy schedule was one reason. Another reason was that she didn’t feel she was present enough in their relationship or very serious about commitment and the pressures of marriage. The two never blamed one another for their separation and have remained cordial.

Angelina Jolie’s Relationship & Marital History

“Jonny and I never fought, and we never hurt each other. I wanted to be his wife. I wanted to commit,” the Lara Croft star has previously stated. Meanwhile, she married Billy Bob Thornton in 2000, but they split after two years and finalized their divorce the following year. After that 2006, she started dating Brad Pitt, and they married in 2014.

After two, they separated and were involved in a lengthy divorce and custody battle. The settlement happened years later, in December 2024. Angelina and Brad have six kids together, three of which are adopted and three biological. Maddox, Zahara, and Pax were adopted by the couple, while Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox were given birth by Angelina herself.

