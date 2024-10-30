Disney+ Agatha All Along explores the backstory of Agatha Harkness after the Marvel character was first introduced in WandaVision. The show’s witch coven comprises seven characters with powers, stories, specialties, and Marvel connections. While Agatha All Along’s main villain is played by Kathryn Hahn herself following the aftermath of WandaVision, here’s how other witches introduced in the spinoff shows are connected to Marvel Comics.

Agatha Harkness, Played By Kathryn Hahn

Agatha Harkness is an ancient and powerful witch from Salem who orchestrated the trials to weed out weaker members of her coven and spent centuries building her magical strength. Over time, she has crossed paths with several of Marvel’s major players, including The Fantastic Four and Wanda Maxmioff, aka Scarlet Witch. While her role in Wanda’s life became pivotal, she’s been killed and resurrected several times in the comics, making her a powerful force.

Lilia Calderu, Played By Pattie LuPone

Lilia Calderu is a divination witch who uses her supernatural powers to glimpse the future. Her visions and flashes of foresight make her appear somewhat unhinged compared to the other witches. In Agatha All Along, she plays an intriguing role in Agatha’s life as she knows exciting details about her past. At 450 years old, Lilia is an ancient witch known for her knowledge of history and Agatha’s backstory. Lilia is tied to powerful mystical artifacts like the Book of Cagliostro in the comics. Karl Mordo eventually betrays her and meets her end at the hands of a Living Gargoyle.

Alice Wu-Gulliver, Played By Ali Ahn

In Agatha All Along, Alice Wu-Gulliver joins Agatha’s coven on their journey to The Witches Road. She is a protection witch skilled in shielding spells. Initially working at a mall store before losing her job, Alice’s mysterious past includes hints of her military background and her mother, Lorna Wu, a famous witch and musician who has gone missing. In comics, Alice is the daughter of August Wu, the magical protector of Hong Kong. After losing her parents, she becomes a police detective using her inherited magic to battle evil forces. She ultimately teams up with the Scarlet Witch to defeat Dark Tongji.

Jennifer Kale, Played By Sasheer Zamata

Jennifer Kale is a potions witch who specializes in alchemy and chemistry. Despite her skills, her powers have been bound, leading her to start a health and beauty business that produces skincare products and probiotic candles. In comics, she is the daughter of Joshua Kale, the leader of the Cult of Zhered-Na. As she delves into witchcraft, she battles demons and forms a psychic bond with Man-Thing.

Rio Vidal As Aubrey Plaza

Rio Vidal is an original addition to Agatha All Along. She is described as the warrior witch of Agatha’s coven and presents as a badass counterpart to her peers; however, her powers remain a mystery. Unlike her coven mates, she possesses more offensive magical abilities.

