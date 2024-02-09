Stranger Things 5 is one of the most popular web series on Netflix. The supernatural series has a fantastic ensemble cast consisting of Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, David Harbour, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke and Jamie Campbell Bower.

With every new season, the series keeps getting complicated and scarier. So far, we have witnessed the deaths of several fan favourites. Some of the characters killed on the show are Joseph Quinn’s Eddie, Sean Astin’s Bob, Dacre Montgomery’s Billy and Shannon Purser’s Barbara. However, actor Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, believes that the series should have more deaths.

During the MEGACON at Orlando, fans asked actors Finn Wolfhard and Gaten several questions. As tweeted by CBR, one of the fans asked Gaten what changes he would bring to the show. The Stranger Things 5 star answered that the makers should kill more people. He stated, “It might sound messed up, but we should kill more people. This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher, like at any moment any of these kids can kick it. I feel like we’re all too safe.”

Stranger Things 5 Cast Picture

🚨THIS IS A CODE RED🚨 STRANGER THINGS 5 production has officially begun!!! pic.twitter.com/TFN07WVbRD — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) January 8, 2024

Well, seeing any character dying in Stranger Things Season 5 would be devastating, considering we all have become so attached to them. But several theories state that Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven or Noah Schnapp’s Will might get killed in the final season. We will get our answers only when the show releases.

Meanwhile, the fifth and final season went into production in January 2024. The series is expected to hit Netflix in 2025.

Do you think Stranger Things makers should kill more characters? If yes, who do you think should die in the final season? Let us know in the comments below.

