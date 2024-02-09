Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, February 8. The Avengers actor shared the news on his social media with a picture of his wife, Sunrise Coigney and his three children. Mark is one of many from the Marvel world to receive this honour. Several actors from the MCU have already received their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But do you know who hasn’t received one? It’s Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. has a longstanding career and has delivered impeccable performances. The actor has neither received an Oscar nor the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star. We can only hope that with Oppenheimer, Robert wins an Academy Award. Now, to those who have received the Star, we have made a list of famous Marvel actors honoured with it.

Samuel L Jackson

Everyone’s favourite, Nick Fury, received the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star in 2000. He’s the first among the MCU stars to receive the same.

Anthony Hopkins

Anthony is one of the most senior Hollywood actors, who delivered many outstanding performances. In the MCU, Anthony plays Thor’s father, Odin. The actor got his Star in 2003.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Robert Downey Jr, aka Tony Stark, might not have received the Star yet, but his on-screen lover, Pepper Potts, is bestowed with it. The Goop founder got the Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the year 2010.

Scarlett Johansson

Marve might have taken over ten years to give Scarlett Johansson her solo Black Widow movie. However, the industry recognised her talent, and she was honoured with a Star award in 2012.

Paul Rudd

Known for playing Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Paul got the honour in 2015.

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill/Star-Lord isn’t always taken seriously in the movies. However, Chris, the actor got what he deserved as he received the star in 2017.

Zoe Saldana

Known for playing Gamora in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Zoe got her Star in the year 2018.

Salma Hayek

Salma made an entry in the MCU with Eternals in 2021. It’s the same year she was granted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Our favourite Sherlock or sorcerer, Doctor Strange, received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2022. Before Mark, he’s the last of the Marvel movie stars to receive the honour.

Like Robert Downey Jr, some other actors who haven’t been honoured with the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star are Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Chris Evans.

