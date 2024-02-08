Last Friday’s release, Argylle, is finding it hard to survive at the worldwide box office. Riding on a huge investment, the film has been struggling right from the opening day, and its end result would be no short of disaster. However, other than the performance at ticket windows, the film has been in the reports due to its budget and Henry Cavill’s salary. Keep reading to know more!

Reception of Argylle

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the spy thriller released in theatres on 2nd February. It opened to poor reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth among audiences wasn’t completely in favor. As a result, the debut weekend at the North American box office stayed low at $17.47 million. In the overseas market, too, the response isn’t good, and it will wrap up its theatrical run soon.

Speaking about the current situation, Argylle has earned $20.48 million so far at the North American box office. Internationally, it has earned $16.86 million, thus pushing the tally up to $37.34 million at the worldwide box office.

Argylle’s budget & Henry Cavill’s salary

Reportedly, Argylle’s budget is as huge as $200 million (including the cost of production and marketing). If we look at this amount, the performance at the box office looks scary and is currently in a position where it won’t even reach half of the budget. After the disastrous theatrical outcome, it’ll be interesting to see how it performs on Apple TV+.

While the budget has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs, reports of Henry Cavill‘s salary are also doing rounds. And if those reports are to be believed, the Man of Steel actor has charged $10 million for his titular role. If calculated, it’s 5% of the total film’s budget.

More about Argylle

Backed by Apple Original Films, Marv Studios, and Cloudy Productions, the film also stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, and John Cena in key roles. On Rotten Tomatoes, Argylle has a rating of 33% on Tomatometer. However, the Audience Score stands at a solid 71%.

