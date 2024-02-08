In a galaxy far, far away, someone always hopes we get more Star Wars movies. The franchise started in the 1970s and has delivered many memorable stories. Lucasfilm upped their game with every release, and when they joined hands with Disney+ for new shows, fans couldn’t help but have high expectations. While the shows are released on time, the audience is eagerly waiting to witness the lightsaber fights and journey to different galaxies on the big screen. So far, we all know that The Mandalorian & Grogu movie is definitely happening.

Recently, Disney+ announced its upcoming slate with engaging new titles in other genres and franchises. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed they have planned a few more Star Wars movies.

In January, Lucasfilm confirmed that The Mandalorian series will now be turned into a movie. It will star Pedro Pascal, along with other relevant actors and characters. Jon Favreau will helm the film. The series received a great reception for its three seasons.

The report mentions that The Mandalorian & Grogu movie will be released on May 22, 2026. Earlier, the team had confirmed two other Star Wars movies, Rey’s New Jedi Order and Dawn of the Jedi, which would be helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and James Mangold, respectively. Apart from three, there will be more new movies, and we have to be a little more patient until Disney+ and Lucasfilm update us with the list.

Meanwhile, the Ahsoka series was the last to be released from the Star Wars universe. The live-action series starred Rosario Dawson in the titular role. The Disney+ series also featured Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno. The series received a mixed response. We will soon be treated with two new shows, Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte.

