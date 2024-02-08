Taylor Swift left fans crying, hooting, and smiling in theatres worldwide with the release of The Eras Tour concert film. It was a rage on social media as Swifties dressed up as their favorite characters from different eras of her music career. Did you miss witnessing the masterpiece? Do not worry because it will soon be streaming online. Below are all the details you need!

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing concert film of all time. It left behind Michael Jackon: This Is It, One Direction: This Is Us, and Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, among others, to achieve that milestone. The film, directed by Sam Wrench, documents Tay’s 2023-24 concert tour.

Where to watch The Eras Tour Online?

Disney is collaborating with Taylor Swift to release The Eras Tour concert film online! It could be termed one of the biggest associations in recent times, as everyone knows about the massive success of the concert film at the theatres! As per a report by Deadline, Mouse House CEO Bob Iger has confirmed the news on the same day as Tay kicks off the 2024 leg of her concert in Tokyo.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Online: Release Date

Fans would be ecstatic to hear that the concert film is being released online sooner than we thought. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be released on Disney on March 15, 2024. Although an extended version has been available for rent online for a while, Disney is going to be the official home for Tay’s blockbuster movie.

The Eras Tour on Disney: List Of New Songs

Tay has a huge surprise planned for fans because as many as five songs have been added to The Eras Tour concert film on Disney. The list has not been revealed yet, but we’ve learned Cardigan from Folklore will surely be a part of the jukebox!

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Box Office

The Eras Tour concert film was released in theatres worldwide on October 13, 2023. The Sam Wrench directorial enjoyed over a month-long run at the ticket windows, grossing a whopping $261.6 million globally.

Tay’s Grammy Win!

Swifties were over the moon as Taylor recreated history at the Grammys 2024. She became the only artist to have won Album Of The Year four times. Tay won the accolade for her album Midnights.

She also treated fans with the announcement of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. It is set to release on April 19, 2024. Strong speculations suggest her upcoming music is going to be about her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

