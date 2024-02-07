Brad Pitt began his acting journey in 1987 and has been a part of over 100 movies. The superstar has been a part of many successful projects, including Fight Club, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Mr & Mrs Smith, and Bullet Train, among others. But do you know? He once lost his calm, got into a fight with a director, and it got physical! Scroll below for all the details.

The movie earned him a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. It also starred Anthony Hopkins, Aidan Quinn, Julia Ormond, and Henry Thomas. Made in 1994, the epic Western saga was based on a Jim Harrison 1979 novel. Ring any bells? We’re talking about Legends Of The Fall.

Brad Pitt’s differences with Edward Zwick

Legends Of The Fall was directed by Edward Zwick, who is now coming forward to recall his tough time with Brad Pitt on sets. Mind you, he isn’t blaming it all on the superstar as he recalls their creative differences, which even led to the superstar quitting the film after the first table read.

Edward Zwick shared his experience working with Brad Pitt in his upcoming memoir, Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood. He claimed that the superstar had issues expressing his emotions and would get “volatile when riled” up.

Brad Pitt & Legends Of The Fall director got into a fight

An excerpt obtained by Vanity Fair recalled an incident when Edward Zwick and Brad Pitt almost got into a fight on Legends Of The Fall Set. “I kept pushing, and Brad pushed back. One afternoon, I started giving him direction out loud in front of the crew—a stupid, shaming provocation—and Brad came back at me, also out loud, telling me to back off. Brad wasn’t about to give in without a fight.”

He continued, “In his defense, I was pushing him to do something he felt was either wrong for the character, or more “emo” than he wanted to appear on-screen. I don’t know who yelled first, who swore, or who threw the first chair. Me, maybe? But when we looked up, the crew had disappeared. And this wasn’t the last time it happened. Eventually, the crew grew accustomed to our dustups and would walk away and let us have it out. ‘We hate it when the parents fight.'”

Brad Pitt almost quit the Legends Of The Fall role

Edward Zwick also claimed Brad Pitt felt really uncomfortable during the first table read. His agent called after an hour and informed him that the superstar wanted to quit. His co-producer, Marshall Herskovitz, had to convince the actor to continue being a part of the project.

Legends Of The Fall witness Brad Pitt in the role of Tristan Ludlow. It narrated a tale of three brothers and a father from the early 20th century and how their lives were affected by nature, history, war, and love.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie Shelled Boss Babe Vibes In An All-White Work Attire Making Us Go, “If Looks Could Kill”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News