Angelina Jolie is an actress, director, and humanitarian. If there’s anything else that people follow her for, it’s her tremendous fashion choices. The Eternals actress once slipped into an all-white ensemble, which makes for a perfect work-wear inspiration today. Scroll below for all the details!

There have been a lot of iconic moments in Angie’s stylebooks. Her high-slit and sleeveless gown at the Oscars 2012 stirred a major controversy. Her “long legs” were openly discussed, and many criticized her revealing clothing choice. But the actress was unfazed by the opinions and continued slaying like always.

Angelina Jolie shells boss babe goals!

It would be safe to confess that Angelina Jolie has always been way ahead of time. Her relationship and kids with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, are the biggest proof. The Maleficent actress once posed for a Peruvian fashion photographer, Mario Testino, in the most decent attire, and yet, she looked super hot!

In the pictures obtained by Vanity Fair, Angelina Jolie wore a white satin shirt and gave it a sensual touch with her unbuttoned avatar and sleeves folded to her elbow. She paired it up with high-waist wide-leg trousers. The photoshoot is from 2014 but looks straight out of our Pinterest board.

Angelina Jolie by Mario Testino for Vanity Fair (2014) #AngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/kcJf8g0WOt — angie j (@joliex_j) November 24, 2014

Angie tied her hair in a sleek bun, looking like the ultimate boss babe. Her blue eyes took center stage and left us mesmerized. She went for nude tones on her face, smoky eyes with finely shaped and filled brows.

Here’s a close-up view:

Angelina Jolie photographed by Mario Testino for Vanity Fair, December 2014. pic.twitter.com/bOwG7pbToD — The Fake Blondie (@TheFakeBlondie_) November 5, 2014

What is Angelina Jolie upto these days?

Jolie was embroiled in a legal battle with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, over their mutually owned $500 million French winery, Château Miraval. The actress also accused her long-term partner of domestic violence. The claims were supported by their eldest son, Maddox.

As per several reports, Maddox, as well as daughter Zahara, have dropped their father’s last name. They have sided with Angelina Jolie, who owns the physical custody of all of their six kids.

On the professional front, Angelina Jolie was last seen as Thena in Eternals (2021). The Hollywood beauty also recently hinted at her retirement from acting. She’s cited concerns about the industry’s overall well-being.

