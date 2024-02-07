Jenna Ortega has treated fans with a never-seen-before avatar in Miller’s Girl. The American black comedy drama directed by Jade Halley Bartlett was released on January 26, 2024. The initial buzz has been low, and the Rotten Tomatoes score has further spoiled the party. Scroll below for all the details!

Miller’s Girl narrates the tale of a teacher and student who get into a complicated relationship while working on a creative assignment together. The film stars Jenna as Cairo Sweet, the student, while Martin Freeman plays the teacher, Jonathan Miller. The Lionsgate film also stars Gideon Adlon, Bashir Salahuddin, Dagmara Domińczyk, and Christine Adams in pivotal roles.

Miller’s Girl: Rotten Tomatoes Score!

Despite close to two weeks at the box office, Miller’s Girl seems to be lacking the required boost. The reason is a dull response by the audience and critics alike. The updated Rotten Tomatoes score has been too low to entice fans to the ticket windows. In fact, Jenna Ortega’s kissing scene with Gideon Adlon has been going viral all over, but it seems the buzz is limited to the internet.

Rotten Tomatoes has registered a 32% score for Miller’s Girl on the Tomatometer. This is the second-lowest for Jenna Ortega after Finestkind (2023), which scored 28%. There are around 53 reviews on the platform, with the majority criticizing the storyline.

Audience isn’t impressed with Miller’s Girl either!

On the audience meter, Miller’s Girl has scored 45% over 50+ verified ratings. There were mixed responses from cine-goers. While many praised Jenna Ortega & Martin Freeman’s performances, others were unhappy with the content.

A user wrote, “Awful movie! Would give 0 stars if I could.”

Another review read, “Terrible! Worst no-ending ever! A waste of $16”

“The story took forever to engage when it finally did the movie ended with no resolution the acting was terrible and the plot was predictable I kept waiting for the movie to get better but never did very dissatisfied,” wrote an unhappy viewer.

A cine-goer shared, “While the performances and visuals are strong, everything else is just so overly melodramatic, uncomfortably sensual, and incredibly boring. In the film’s own words, it “overreaches with no ambition”.

Martin Freeman & Jenna Ortega’s viral intimate scene!

There is an intimate moment between Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega in Miller’s Girl that’s going viral on X/Twitter. It features the 21-year-old actress dressed in a sultry satin attire, ditching her cigarette before things get heated up. The age gap between the leading pair has received wild reactions.

