Selena Gomez has finally found her man and is visibly mad in love. The singer, actress, and producer has announced social media breaks multiple times but cannot stop herself from flaunting PDA with boyfriend Benny Blanco. Today, we bring to you an exciting story about their combined worth. Scroll below for all the details!

In early December, Selena announced her relationship with Benny. She reacted to tabloid rumors and confirmed she was dating the music producer. His harsh words, calling her a “cookie-cutting artist” in 2018, went viral in no time, and fans were angry. They felt she deserved better, while Gomez declared that he was better than any of the men she’d been with in the past. Well, we’re delighted to see them going strong and happy!

Selena Gomez Net Worth 2024

There are several sources of income for the 31-year-old Selena Gomez. She began acting at a very young age. She was a child artist in Barney & Friends and went on to be a part of several projects like Wizards Of Waverly Place and Another Cinderella Story, among others.

Selena Gomez is also a renowned pop star. Her songs like Lose You To Lose Me, I Can’t Get Enough, Single Soon, and many others have been major chartbusters. She remains the best-selling Tejano recording artist in history, selling over 18 million records worldwide. If that’s not enough, Sel is also the top-selling Latin artist of the 1990s.

Gomez is also a producer and has been behind successful shows like 13 Reasons Why, The Broken Hearts Gallery, Selena + Chef, Only Murders In The Building, and the upcoming Wizards Wizards Of The Waverly Place sequel.

Rare Beauty, her cosmetic brand, made a revenue of $300 million in the last financial year. The products, especially their liquid blushes and lip oils, are a major hit among the masses. By now, you must have understood that Selena Gomez enjoys a chunk of earnings from her makeup brand.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Selena Gomez has a net worth of $800 million. She is expected to hit billionaire status soon, given the peak of success she’s been enjoying in acting, singing, production, as well as the entrepreneur world.

Benny Blanco Net Worth 2024

Benny Blanco is a renowned music producer who has collaborated with artists like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Britney Spears, and Maroon 5. He also recently collaborated with girlfriend Selena Gomez on Single Soon.

Blanco reportedly earned around $40-$50 million by selling 93 of his songs to Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited. He owns a mansion in Los Angeles that he reportedly bought for $9.2 million.

He’s also been a part of several cooking shows and can only imagine the whopping salary he must have earned from it. Benny recently announced his new book, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends.

A lot of curiosity has been raised around him since he began dating Selena Gomez.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Benny Blanco has a net worth of $50 million.

Benny Blanco & Selena Gomez Combined Net Worth 2024

When combined, Sel and Benny have a net worth of $850 million. Although Gomez owns 94% of the fortune, they could build a castle together and live a lavish life!

