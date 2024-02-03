Singer Selena Gomez can’t keep her hands to herself. She has been flaunting her PDA with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. From stealing kisses to holding hands on the red carpet, fans are loving their bond. But netizens feel things got a lot cringe as she shared an intimate moment from his bedroom. Scroll below for all the details!

In early December 2023, Selena confirmed her relationship with Benny. Rumor is that they had been dating for a few months before publicizing their romance. The announcement received adverse reactions as her fans felt she deserved better. However, she defended her love and clapped back, saying he was the best guy she’d ever been with!

Selena Gomez shares an intimate picture from Benny Blanco’s bed!

A few hours ago, Selena shared a picture of herself from bed. She was seemingly topless as she hid her face from the camera. Wrapped in a white blanket, Gomez captioned the photo, “Mornings with you.” She tagged her beau, Benny Blanco, in the Instagram story.

It is to be noted that Selena Gomez recently announced a break from social media. Her decision came after the unnecessary drama at the Golden Globes 2024. There were rumors that she was gossiping with her BFF Taylor Swift about Kylie Jenner denying her a picture with Timothee Chalamet. Her sudden return to flaunt an intimate moment with Benny Blanco didn’t go very well with the netizens.

Netizens found Selena Gomez’sGomez’s picture “cringe”

A user took to social media and wrote, “I literally blocked her but she is still everywhere”

“The pic, it’sit’s so cringe,” another commented.

A viewer reacted, “Still on the break from social media 😑 attention seeker”

A comment read, “No actually we have had enough”

“Ok now it’s TMI. No need to share your private life smh,” a user reacted.

A troll brutally wrote, “Omg Selena go away no one cares”

can selena stop telling the world she f*cked, its literally benny not Brad pitt!!!!! meh pic.twitter.com/4w6Dew1neG — s. (@selsmuse) February 2, 2024

What is Selena Gomez upto these days?

Selena Gomez is working on her upcoming album. She recently broke hearts with her announcement that she may be retiring from her music career. The beauty solely wants to focus on her acting career.

She is a leading part of Only Murders In The Building alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin. Sel is also set to play Grammy-winning singer Linda Ronstadt in her upcoming biopic.

Gomez is also busy with her cosmetic brand, Rare Beauty. The team recently launched a bodycare collection.

