Hollywood icon Tom Cruise has millions of fans, countless accolades, and Golden Globe Awards, but he lacks an Oscar! However, the actor once revealed why the most prestigious Academy Award means nothing to him. He has given some blockbuster movies, and even at his age, the actor has been setting examples for others in the action and science fiction genres. Keep scrolling for more.

He was born in July 1963 as Thomas Cruise Mapother IV and had a Catholic upbringing. Reportedly, in 1986, the Mission: Impossible star was converted to Scientology by his first wife, Mimi Rogers. Since then, he has been quite vocal about his faith. He has also landed in some controversies for his new faith. Besides Tom, other celebrities who practice Scientology include John Travolta, Giovanni Ribisi, Ant-Man star Michael Pena and more.

Tom Cruise got his breakthrough in the movies Risky Business and Top Gun. He appeared in several critically acclaimed films and made several commercially successful films in his career. The actor received four Oscar nominations, and he once revealed that winning awards had nothing to do with his craft. According to the Irish Examiner’s report, Tom said, “I didn’t grow up watching the Oscars, so it’s never been a goal. I wanted to act. People have tried to get me to do a role by saying, ‘This is your Oscar.’ That means nothing to me.”

The first televised Oscar ceremony was held in 1953, a decade before Tom Cruise was born. Since he was born in near poverty, he didn’t have the privilege to watch the ceremony.

In another interview with the BBC, Tom Cruise explained why he doesn’t get upset over awards. The Top Gun: Maverick actor said, “I’ve always felt what I do is extraordinary – being able to make these pictures and doing something you love. So, I’ll just keep doing it. I love it; I don’t do it for the awards.”

Award or no award, Tom Cruise is the most prominent Hollywood star, and as they say, the audience’s love is the biggest reward for an actor. He has done around thirty-nine movies in his illustrated career, and as per The Numbers, he has a box office worth $10.53 billion worldwide.

Tom Cruise will reportedly return with his famous Mission: Impossible franchise in 2025. The movie has been tentatively titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part II, and it’s the eighth movie in the series. Last year, MI7 came out, but it did not do so well commercially because of Barbie and Oppenheimer‘s releases close to the Tom Cruise-led movie.

In 2022, his film Top Gun: Maverick came out after over two decades. The film was nominated for the 95th Academy Award in six categories. The movie took home the Best Sound honor.

