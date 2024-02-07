Robert Downey Jr allegedly had to change his thought process in order to land the role of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor might win his first Oscar for his stunning performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer this year. It would have been impossible if he had not gotten the Marvel part. It would be an understatement to say that the Marvel movie changed his career trajectory; the movie franchise and him as Tony Stark made him a global star.

RDJ was always a fantastic actor and earned his first Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Charlie Chaplin in the movie Chaplin. But his life was immersed in addiction, which led to his multiple arrests. However, he turned his life around with willpower and the desire to change himself. The studio did not initially want to cast him in the role because of his troubled past.

Many actors were being eyed for the role of Iron Man, including Tom Cruise and Hugh Jackman. The film’s director, Jon Favreau, initially wanted Sam Rockwell for the role, but that also did not happen, and he eventually played the role of Justin Hammer in Iron Man 2. Timothy Olyphant was also being considered for the part. Despite Marvel’s reluctance to cast Robert Downey Jr, Favreau stood his ground and advocated for him.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr once revealed how he had to change his mindset to get the part that has now gone down in the history of cinema as one of the most iconic roles. As per Showbiz CheatSheet, Downey, in one of his interviews with Howard Stern, revealed his mantra when approaching Iron Man’s audition.

The Oppenheimer star said, “There was a part of me that was saying, ‘My world view has to change if I want to really have a shot.” He continued, “If I’m not on my side for this going my way, why should anybody else be?” The actor explained that his mindset was not wholly the reason why he got the part, but it did help him in some ways. Downey added, “I had to psych myself into [the idea that] nobody else on Earth had a chance.”

The Avengers star also revealed that his audition “obviously went pretty well.” He then explained how the incorrect amount of confidence can do nothing for you. After Iron Man, he became the face of the MCU and made multiple appearances in several Marvel movies. He made around $435 million from his Marvel role.

On the work front, he got nominated for the Oscars for the third time. He won the Golden Globes Award and the Critics Choice Award this year for Oppenheimer, and his fans are hoping he finally bring home the Academy Award.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Game Of Thrones Was Made On A Budget Of Whopping $1.095 Billion But Did You Know? Kit Harington & Emilia Clarke Starrer Made 2X The Profits For HBO!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News