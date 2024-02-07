It has been two years since SS Rajamouli’s RRR movie hit the theatres. But the craze and admiration for the film, its story, cinematography and performances are still the same. The epic period action drama stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and others. Many Hollywood celebs and filmmakers are also fans of Rajamouli’s 2022 directorial. One of them is James Cameron, the director known for movies like Titanic, Avatar, The Abyss and others.

During the Saturn Awards, a host recently asked James Cameron about RRR. The host requested Cameron to talk about his meeting with Rajamouli last year. The Avatar: The Way of Water director shared, “Well, I was being honest with him at that time. I thought it was spectacular work. It was great to see Indian cinema bursting out onto the world stage with broad acceptance.”

The official Twitter handle of the RRR movie shared the video and thanked James for his precious words. The team wrote, “We strongly believe Indian cinema is going to break all boundaries and grow to its fullest.” James has spoken highly about SS Rajamouli and the film before. Looking at the movie’s official reply about “breaking the boundaries”, we can’t help but assume that the collaboration is happening soon!

Check Out James Cameron’s Video Below:

James Cameron.. 🤗 Your precious words always inspire us to strive better and be the best. We strongly believe Indian cinema is going to break all boundaries and grow to its fullest. ❤️ #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/pzHjGQNZnC — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 7, 2024

To the uninitiated, Cameron and Rajamouli met each other last year and had a good discussion about the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer. While praising the film, Cameron also told the director that they should talk if he ever wants to make a film in Hollywood. So, did the filmmakers finally have the conversation? Are they soon going to reveal the big news? Well, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, the frenzy for RRR was unstoppable last year. Last year, the film won an Oscar and Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. At the 28th Critics Choice Awards, the Rajamouli directorial won Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song awards.

Do you want to see a movie collaboration between James and Rajamouli? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

