Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Leo though, received a mixed response from the critics; it worked amidst his die-hard fan base, and that’s what has been making him a special star over the years. He has been loved by his people so much that they could even accept his flaws, if any.

The rumors of him getting into politics have been doing rounds for a long time. Today, he officially confirmed the same, launching a political party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. But he also stated that they won’t be eyeing this year’s elections and will wait for 2026 instead.

Naming the party ‘Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam,’ Vijay has made it pretty clear that Politics isn’t just a mere hobby for him; it’s his passion, and he will devote the rest of this life to the betterment of the people.

Here’s what Thalapathy Vijay mentioned in his statement:

“We’re not contesting in the 2024 Parliamentary Elections, and we won’t support any other party. Politics is not just another career for me; I want to involve myself in it fully. I’ll complete one more film that I have already committed and will engage in politics completely.”

He also added, “On my behalf, I have already agreed to complete other film-related duties without disturbing the party work and fully engage in politics for the service of the people. I consider that as my debt of gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Will Vijay quit films after getting into Politics?

Yes. After his sci-fi drama GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu, he’ll finish his last committed film, which will be his 69th film, and quit cinema to focus entirely on his political journey. Apparently, his last film will be backed by RRR producers, and knowing this would be his last film, his fans would make sure to make this a 1000 crore+ grosser (worldwide), making it the biggest hit of Thalapathy Vijay’s life.

