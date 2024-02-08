The future of Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 remains uncertain. After Johnny Depp’s exit, Disney planned a spin-off film starring Barbie fame Margot Robbie in the lead. And now, the latest rumors suggest The Bear actress Ayo Edibri has been approached. But Amber Heard’s ex-boyfriend seems to be in favor of JD’s return as he slams the studios. Scroll below for all the details!

If one remembers, Johnny had confirmed during the legal trial against Amber Heard that he would not reunite with Disney again. And that includes a lucrative offer of $301 million that he would reject in the blink of an eye! His decision came after the studios abandoned him shortly after domestic violence allegations, which put a huge dent in his career even before he was pronounced guilty.

Margot Robbie replaced by Ayo Edibri in the Pirates Of The Caribbean spin-off?

According to a verified insider in the industry with the username @unlimited_ls on X/Twitter, Disney plans to pull off a Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 spin-off. However, there’s a huge possible change as Margot Robbie may be replaced by 28-year-old actress Ayo Edibri. This may be a move by the studios to star people of color in the lead.

The tweet reads, “Disney is reportedly considering Ayo Edebiri for the leading role in ‘Pirates 6,’ a film that would feature a younger cast of pirates in search of hidden treasure. The character she is being considered for is named Anne, and It’s possible this character could be based on a real-life pirate, Anne Bonny, who was an Irishwoman.”

Elon Musk slams Disney for replacing Johnny Depp?

Most fans were unhappy with the report as they were hoping for Johnny Depp to return in his iconic avatar of Captain Jack Sparrow. Amongst others was Amber Heard’s ex, Elon Musk, who slammed the studios. He requoted the tweet and wrote, “Disney s*cks”

Take a look at his reaction below:

The news is sure to leave fans heartbroken twice! They were already unhappy with Johnny Depp’s exit. And now Margot Robbie also not taking the legacy forward is another blow.

All we know about Pirates Of The Caribbean 6

It was earlier revealed that two films are in the works by Disney. A spin-off that was being planned with Margot Robbie but was later shut down. And Pirates Of The Caribbean 6, which is the original franchise’s next installment.

The Last of Us co-creator Craig Mazin collaborated with Ted Elliott to come up with an idea for Pirates 6. As per their claims, Disney has approved their idea, and the project was being planned until the SAG-AFTRA strike hit. An update on the project is yet awaited.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie Shelled Boss Babe Vibes In An All-White Work Attire Making Us Go, “If Looks Could Kill”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News