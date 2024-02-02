Johnny Depp was madly in love with Amber Heard. And there’s no doubt he’d treat her like a princess. At least, that’s what we know of their time before marriage. He’s splurged a significant amount of his fortune on his wife via gifts, including two engagement rings. One of them was a six-figure solitaire. Scroll below for all the unknown details!

It is unfortunate how Johnny and Amber‘s relationship went down. They embraced each other’s intellectual sides. The couple would party a lot and make ravishing appearances on red carpets while nailing their professional careers. But their marital issues involving domestic violence allegations put a huge dent in their respective careers. Both parties have moved away from Hollywood to live a peaceful life away from the cameras.

Johnny Depp’s massive engagement ring for Amber Heard

It would be safe to say that Johnny Depp is (or at least was) a hopeless romantic. He turned his engagement into a lavish event and spent a staggering $100,000 on the engagement ring he bought for Amber Heard. It featured intricate scrollwork, and the beauty left jaws dropped after she sported it on one of the red carpets after their engagement in 2014.

Many would be unaware that Johnny first popped the question in London. However, he did not have an engagement ring, making Heard wonder if it was an impulsive moment. Well, we must say the wait was worth it! Take a look at the huge diamond rock below:

#ICYMI: Amber Heard's engagement ring is the rock that sunk the Titanic: http://t.co/wsdO2fQXG6 (Photo: Getty) pic.twitter.com/nbarVpDpOF — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) September 5, 2015

Johnny Depp bought two engagement rings for Amber Heard

Eagled-eyes fans noticed that Johnny Depp was wearing a sparkly ring himself when he announced his engagement with Amber Heard. But that wasn’t by his then-fiancee. Instead, it was a rejected ring.

In an interview with David Letterman in 2014, Depp addressed his “chick’s ring” and shared, “It was too big for my girl.” The Pirates Of The Caribbean star did not take his girlfriend’s ring size, owing to which, he decided to sport the rejected ring himself.

He added, “I put it on. She has the other one that fits. I think people are scared to comment. ‘Why? Why is a grown man wearing a woman’s engagement ring?’ Because it fit.”

Truly, only someone like Johnny Depp could be this confident to sport an accessory like that!

More about Johnny Depp & Amber Heard’s marriage

The couple met on the sets of The Rum Diary and instantly fell the sparks. They tied the knot in February 2015. In May 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce and gained a restraining order against Johnny Depp. She accused him of domestic violence, following which he faced a boycott from Hollywood.

