Johnny Depp faced some really difficult years after being accused of domestic violence by ex-wife Amber Heard. From spending millions in court cases to losing film projects and facing boycotts in Hollywood, he suffered professionally and personally. But did you know he planned to get divorced from the Aquaman 2 star before she filed for it? Scroll below for some interesting details!

As most know, Amber filed for divorce in May 2016 and gained a restraining order against Johnny. She accused him of domestic violence and even wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post claiming to be a survivor of abuse without mentioning any names. The duo was embroiled in the UK trial (2020), followed by a $50 million defamation trial in Virginia. JD ultimately won the case and settled it for $1 million.

Johnny Depp was facing personal turmoil ahead of Amber Heard divorce

Many wouldn’t know, but Depp’s mother, Betty Sue Palmer, passed away in May 2016. She was battling for her life in the hospital, and JD was by her side despite their rocky relationship during his childhood. He even brought his kids, Jack Depp, and Lily Rose-Depp, to bid their final goodbyes.

His mother’s passing made Johnny Depp realize that he needed to end his relationship with Amber Heard. He shared during the televised Virginia trial, “I very calmly said, look, I’ve made a decision and I think it’s the best thing. I’m going to file for divorce. But I’m not going to cite irreconcilable differences. I’m not going to cite any violence. I’m going to state this: we simply, the two of us, we simply don’t want to feel as though we have a collar around each other’s neck and a leash attached to it, and then this piece of paper that proves that that’s true.”

The conversation may not have gone very well with Amber Heard. While what exactly triggered her is unknown, she ended up filing for divorce in the same month and accused him of domestic violence.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp today

Amber Heard is currently seen in Aquaman 2. Her role as Mera was significantly reduced in the sequel amid massive boycott trends on social media. Jason Momoa leads the film and narrates a tale of brotherhood, and Patrick Wilson takes the front seat.

Johnny Depp, on the other hand, has been living a peaceful life in the Bahamas. He has revived his singing career with his band, Hollywood Vampires. JD will be next directing a film on Amedeo Modigliani, titled Modi.

