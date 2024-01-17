The battle for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom continues at the US box office. Released on December 22, the Jason Momoa led DCEU film is close to completing a month at the ticket windows. With the conclusion of MLK weekend, Aquaman 2 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of The Flash. But the film still is at a huge gap from its predecessor. Scroll below for all the details!

Initial predictions left fans worried as many thought Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom would crash at the box office. But the film continued to mint moolah and was, in fact, the preferable choice apart from Wonka. There were also multiple competitors in the market, including Anyone But You, Migration, and The Color Purple.

Aquaman 2 Beats The Flash’s Lifetime In US

There has been a constant comparison with Aquaman, but it is to be noted that the negativity around the sequel has impacted it big time. It is commendable how Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has still managed to add decent numbers to its kitty. As per Luiz Fernando, it has surpassed the lifetime earnings of The Flash ($108 million) with its Sunday earnings.

Monday marked a holiday because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Aquaman 2 benefitted from it as it made a box office collection of $1.1 million in North America. This is an improvement of about 46% from the last Monday. The overall total now stands at $109.3 million in the US.

Aquaman 2 vs Aquaman on the fourth Monday

It is to be noted that Aquaman brought in $2.6 million in earnings on the fourth Monday. The sequel is around 58% lower than its predecessor.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is now eyeing a lifetime total of around $118-125 million in North America. For the unversed, Jason Momoa’s original film made a total of $335 million back in 2018.

Aquaman 2 Worldwide Box Office

At the worldwide box office, Aquaman 2 has accumulated around $377.7 million. The film is pacing towards the $400 million club. It needs to surpass Black Adam‘s $393 million to become the highest-grossing DCEU film in the last four years.

The lifetime collections at the global box office are predicted to wrap around $430-$450 million.

