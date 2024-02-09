We are almost a month away from the release of Dune 2. The sci-fi Dune Villeneuve magnanimous film stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin and others. The film is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name.

Once upon a time, Dune was called a cursed franchise. When David Lynch made the film in 1984, it witnessed a poor fate. Hence, when Denis’ first movie was released in 2021, there was some stress. However, despite the pandemic and the restrictions, the film managed to perform well at the box office. The movie also received great reviews from fans and critics alike. The Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer earned over 400 million dollars at the global box office.

What if we tell you that the Dune 2 Box Office Projections show that the film will do a much better job and collection this year? As reported by Deadline, there is a high chance that the film will earn more than 65 million dollars on the opening day, based on the early bookings. If that happens, the opening will be 58% higher than what it was when Part 1 was released. To the uninitiated, the 2021 film opened to 41 million dollars at the box office.

Watch Dune 2 Trailer Below:

Well, we can’t wait to see how crazy the scenes will be at the theatres when Dune: Part Two releases in theatres on March 1, 2024. We can’t wait to see how Paul avenges the harm caused to his family by Chani being by his side. The addition of Florence Pugh and Austin Butler added more to the curiosity. One thing is for sure: along with the brilliant Part 1 and impressive storytelling, the buzz is excellent also because of the stellar cast.

Meanwhile, earlier, Denis Villeneuve confirmed that Dune 3 will be his last movie from the franchise. He has always aimed to make a trilogy and is hopeful that he will get to make the third film, too.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

