Chadwick Boseman Did Not Leave A Will, Wife Takes Legal Route Over $938,500 Estate

Late actor Chadwick Boseman had not left behind a will. Now, his wife Taylor Simone Ledward has sought judicial assistance to let her be an administrator with limited authority of his estate.

Ledward filed a probate case in Los Angeles on Thursday. According to court documents, the “Black Panther” star “died intestate”

The documents revealed that the estimated value of Chadwick Boseman’s estate is $938,500. Besides Ledward, his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, are the only other family members listed in the documents, reports etonline.com.

Chadwick Boseman died after a battle with colon cancer on August 28. He was 43. The actor and Ledward had secretly married before his death. They started dating before Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, and reportedly got engaged last year.

In a statement announcing his death, Chadwick’s family confirmed that he had married Ledward.

“Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progresses to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side,” the statement had said.

