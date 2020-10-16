Ash King Gets Candid About New Track 'Universe' With Pop Singer Nikitaa

Singers Ash King and Nikitaa have teamed up for an upcoming single about love.

Titled “Universe”, the song has been co-written by Ash King and Nikitaa.

Sharing more information about the track, Nikitaa said: “Even though it’s this grand love song, I was single when I wrote it! I was drawing both from a specific past experience and also what I imagined it would feel like whenever I felt that way again. Both Ash and I really wanted to capture the feeling of a vast and deep love with the writing. So, when we landed on the title ‘Universe’, the lyrics took on a life of their own — alluding to space and its wonders! This record has more of a pop feel to it than the others and it’s my first real love song. You can expect some whistle tone singing which I’ve never added into my tracks before.”

Ash King, who started his career in Bollywood with the song “Dil gira dafatan”, has also sung “Suno Aisha”, “Te amo”, “Aunty ji”, “Meherbaan” and “Baarish”. He says he loves collaborations.

“One of the best things about being an artiste is meeting other artistes and creating music with them. The song ‘Universe’ is about creating something special with someone special. I hope the song connects people together,” he said.

The video of “Universe” was shot at home, and will be out on Friday.

