KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt All Set To Play Adheera & Even Yash AKA Rocky Bhai Couldn't Resist Himself from Reacting

Sanjay Dutt, who was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer and is currently receiving treatment for the same, is all set to resume work. The actor took to social media and shared the news that he is gearing up for his role as Adheera in the Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

For the unversed, Dutt will be seen essaying the role of the antagonist Adheera in the much-anticipated film. Fans of the movie are eagerly waiting to see the face-off between his character and Yash’s Rocky Bhai. The duo will be seen against each other. This face-off is reportedly the climax of the film.

Now Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram and shared three pictures on the social media platform. He captioned them, “Gearing up for #Adheera!⚔️ #KGFChapter2” Despite the ongoing treatment, the Munnabhai actor looks absolutely fit with a beard and some muscles that he has built for the film.

Yash, who resumed shooting on October 8, also dropped a comment on Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram post. Calling him a ‘true warrior, he replied, “Nothing can stop a true warrior and his spirit. Ek dum kadak sir.. can’t wait to have you back on sets.”

Talking about Dutt and him prepping for his role in KGF: Chapter 2, recently celebrity hairstylist, Aalim Hakim posted a video on social media captioning it, “Our Favourite Rockstar Sanjay Dutt With A Heart Of Gold At Salon HA 🔥❤️”

In this video, we hear Sanjay saying, “Hi, this is Sanjay Dutt. Good to be back in the salon. Got a haircut. If you see this, this is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon.”

As far as the release date of this Yash-Sanjay Dutt starrer is concerned, reports state that the KGF: Chapter 2 hasn’t decided on one still. The source said that the team that is currently shooting the lag schedule of the film are focusing on completing. Only once it is over will the makers decide a release date.

With the film back on floors now, the production house is all set to wrap up the shoot by the end of this month. Besides Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the Prashanth Neel directorial also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon and others.

