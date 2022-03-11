Singer-songwriter Arko is all excited as he has multiple singles lined up and says that he s exploring musically this year.

He is a line-up that has names such as Mohit Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Ash King, Kapil Sharma, Kanika among many others. He also has a series of English songs releasing on his YouTube channel soon.

The first one, Can We Stop Time, video is directed by Emmy & BAFTA winner Paul Atkins, and features Miss Korea 2021 Tara Hong with Arko. It will release this April.

Arko says: “Its frankly nice to be as busy as I was in 2019, after a difficult and uncertain two long Covid-affected years. I am thankful to all those working with me for making this possible. The wide array of styles that I’m exploring musically this year will be a first for me. Wait for the surprises.”

He is also working for a number of much-awaited upcoming movies like Dedh Bigha Zameen starring Prateek Gandhi, Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandhana, and ‘Gandhi Talks’, which features south sensation Vijay Sethupathy and Arvind Swamy.

