The casting for Marvel’s Moon Knight has been in the limelight for a significant part of the year. Earlier this week, we got to know how Oscar Isaac is in talks with the studio to play the iconic Marc Spector. But turns out while it was news to celebrate for Isaac fans, a huge chunk of Twitterati is not happy with the move. Read on to know why and also catch the reactions of the netizens.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Earlier this year, Shia LaBeouf considered playing Moon Knight in the Marvel series. Later it happened that during the shoot of his World War ll film Jury the Jewish actor converted to Christianity. This led to him being cancelled from the series because the studio was looking for a Jewish lead.

Advertisement

This was because Marc Specto, aka Moon Knight, is a character with strong Jewish belief. Now as the studio considers Oscar Isaac for the role, the Twitterati is questioning the stand of the makers. People have pointed out how Isaac is not a Jewish too. There are people who also called out the Marvel studio for being partial with Shia LaBeouf.

A Twitter user wrote, “inhales moon knight is jewish & middle eastern and should not be played by oscar isaac who is very distantly jewish and guatemalan. moon knight deserves a middle eastern religiously jewish actor, so that they’re not breaking the promise to the jewish community about proper rep.”

Another wrote, “They wouldn’t cast a white guy with African heritage as black panther so I’m really not keen on a Christian with Jewish heritage being cast as Moon Knight when they should’ve just cast a Jewish actor. Especially when Daveed Diggs was apparently in talks.”

Not that everyone is against Oscar Isaac playing Marc Spector. There are many who feel he is a great actor and that people should not dismiss him just because he is not Jewish. A reaction read, “Some of y’all upset that Oscar Isaac religion is not Judaism? Did you know Harley Quinn and Batwoman are Jewish in the comics too? Where’s the outrage for that? Religion was never a big part of Moon Knights back story unless you count Egyptian Mythology as a Religion.”

Here’s a compilation of few reactions:

inhales moon knight is jewish & middle eastern and should not be played by oscar isaac who is very distantly jewish and guatemalan. moon knight deserves a middle eastern religiously jewish actor, so that they’re not breaking the promise to the jewish community about proper rep. — olivia wilde lovebot ! (@speedybullshit) October 28, 2020 They wouldn’t cast a white guy with African heritage as black panther so I’m really not keen on a Christian with Jewish heritage being cast as Moon Knight when they should’ve just cast a Jewish actor

Especially when Daveed Diggs was apparently in talks — Alex says fuck cops (@bootleg_yeezys) October 27, 2020 Some of y’all upset that Oscar Isaac religion is not Judaism? Did you know Harley Quinn and Batwoman are Jewish in the comics too?

Where’s the outrage for that? Religion was never a big part of Moon Knights back story unless you count Egyptian Mythology as a Religion. pic.twitter.com/zSKJu6qrZ6 — Lords of the Long Box (@timvo) October 28, 2020 They should have cast Oliver Jackson Cohen as Moon Knight. I love Oscar Isaac but he’s not even Jewish 🙁 I’m also saying this because I want to see my husband win. pic.twitter.com/WuQtBhMH77 — 𝚊𝚍𝚍𝚢ᴶᵘˢᵗ ᴸᶦᵏᵉ ᴹᵃᵍᶦᶜ ˢᵗᵃⁿ (@addylune) October 27, 2020 Can’t believe that Hollywood cast Oscar Isaac, a non Jew, as moon knight, a Jewish character. There’s such a lack of Jewish representation in Hollywood and nobody is combatting this anti-semi tism — Paxl Rose (@SuaveCactus) October 27, 2020 @Marvel Really, Marvel, so many Jewish actors who could have easily played Moon Knight (Jackson-Cohen, Huisman, Rob Kazinsky). Instead we get the non-Jewish Oscar Isaac playing a Jewish hero… again? So tedious. — dhdda yrl (@lermfan03) October 26, 2020 #MoonKnight #OscarIsaac#MCU BREAKDOWN 👇🌜https://t.co/jHWsXC1ZHE — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 26, 2020

What do you have to say about this row? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Brad Pitt & Nicole Poturalski Call It Quits Post 3 Months Of Steamy Romance?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube