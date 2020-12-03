Actor Armie Hammer, who has appeared in films like Call Me by Your Name and The Man from U.N.C.L.E., will soon essay the role of producer Albert S. Ruddy in a limited series that focusses on the making of the 1972 Francis Ford Coppola classic, The Godfather.

As per reports, the 10-episode limited series at Paramount Plus will focus on Ruddy’s experience on the set of the epic mob drama

As reported by Variety, the series, starring Armie Hammer, is titled The Offer and narrates the behind-the-scenes story of the making of the film. The Godfather producer, Albert S. Ruddy is also on board the project and will serve as an executive producer.

Michael Tolkin is writing and executive producing The Offer along with Nikki Toscano and Leslie Grief, who are also serving as executive producer. Paramount Television Studios will produce it.

The Offer was one of several high-profile projects announced when ViacomCBS revealed they were rebranding the streaming service CBS All Access to Paramount Plus back in September. Others included the spy drama Lioness from Oscar winner Taylor Sheridan as well as a reboot of the music docuseries Behind the Music.

Armie Hammer has appeared in several TV shows in the past, including Gossip Girl, Reaper, and American Dad. He is best known for his film roles in The Social Network, Call Me By Your Name, J. Edgar, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., and The Lone Ranger. His work in Call Me By Your Name earned him a Golden Globe nomination in 2018.

