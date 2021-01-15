DC is working hard to make their upcoming projects as perfect as possible and even if that means they need to rope in multiple big stars. Out of the many announced and in production projects is The Flash that has made the loudest buzz. While the film’s casting has been creating waves for a while, we might just be up for witnessing the biggest wave until now. If the reports are to go by Henry Cavil’s Superman might just make it to the film. Read on to know more about this exciting update of the day.

Yes, you read that right. It has been over a decade since Henry Cavill donned the Big Blue Boy Scout suit. But the actor has been very picky about where he reprises the part. The result is that he has played the superhero in just three films – Man Of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice and the altered extended cameo in Justice League. Making waves now is the news today.

As per the latest update on We Got This Covered, Henry Cavill might play Superman for the fourth time in The Flash that is in the production stage. The buzz is that the actor, this time around as well will not have a full-fledged part but a cameo. No further details about his involvement are out as of yet.

Meanwhile, if this turns out to be true, this will also be Batman and Superman coming together again. If you are unaware, Ben Affleck has already been confirmed to have a meatier role in The Flash. The actor is set to play the mentor to the lead. Now, we don’t know if Cavill’s cameo has anything to do around Affleck’s Batman, but if it does, we cannot deal with all of this big news in a day.

However, Henry Cavill is busy working on season 2 of his hit Netflix show Witcher. The show that gained mass popularity is one of the streaming platform’s jewel, and a lot is riding on Cavill’s back with this one.

